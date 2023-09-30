Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 1.64% of ANSYS worth $46,867,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,657,000 after buying an additional 430,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,244,000 after buying an additional 90,769 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,855,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,366,000 after buying an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $297.55 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

