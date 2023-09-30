Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 64,942.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 415.65% of Mosaic worth $48,314,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $128,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $72,391,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

