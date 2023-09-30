Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $53.82 Billion Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 100,043.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 87.04% of VMware worth $53,823,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,786,540,000 after purchasing an additional 718,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $166.48 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

