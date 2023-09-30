Bailard Inc. Has $23.02 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,068 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $509.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.85 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $530.34 and its 200-day moving average is $454.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

