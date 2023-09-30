PFG Advisors Sells 105 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,427,000 after purchasing an additional 195,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,349,000 after purchasing an additional 100,920 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $131.03 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.56.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

