MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $513.08 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $535.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.20.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

