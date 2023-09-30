PFG Advisors Sells 95 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 360.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $175.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.13. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

