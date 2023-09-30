PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.50.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.34.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

