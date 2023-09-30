RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $71.02 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

