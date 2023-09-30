Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 176,300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 176,300 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.7% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 104,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 39,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.