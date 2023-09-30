Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $431,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Broadcom by 47.4% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $830.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $862.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $776.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

