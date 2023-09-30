Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Paychex by 164.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

