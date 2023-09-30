Csenge Advisory Group Sells 214 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,245,185,000 after buying an additional 671,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

