Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $200.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $199.30 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

