Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,594,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,632 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,507,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 146.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,172 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

