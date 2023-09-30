C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $104.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.