Csenge Advisory Group Sells 154 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $1,531,000. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $435.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.