ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 107 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $234.30 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.45 and a 200-day moving average of $224.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,833 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.