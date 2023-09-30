ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 30.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,367,000 after buying an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,848,000 after acquiring an additional 324,130 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $8,405,271.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,582,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $8,405,271.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at $31,190,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171,570 shares of company stock valued at $111,996,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 2.4 %

DDOG opened at $91.09 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.35, a PEG ratio of 1,520.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.