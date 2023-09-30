Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (QQQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 67.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. 1,286,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,692. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $20.18.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.