ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $540,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in DexCom by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $251,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,573. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

