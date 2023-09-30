The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 20th

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNLC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.53. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNLC

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.