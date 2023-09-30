Sabal Trust CO Takes $1.06 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.58. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.