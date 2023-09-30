Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,858 shares of company stock worth $22,448,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

