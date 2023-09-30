Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $200.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.09. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

