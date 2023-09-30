Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.