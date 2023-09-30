Arista Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 129,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $232,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 85,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 55,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,662. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

