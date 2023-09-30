Arista Wealth Management LLC Buys 734,513 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,513 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 12.6% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $30,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.11. 819,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,129. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.