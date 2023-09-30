Boyd Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.85 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCLT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.62. 2,262,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,999. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.