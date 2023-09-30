Arista Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,799 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Arista Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,713,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,512,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,394,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.87. 3,261,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,180. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

