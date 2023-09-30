Arista Wealth Management LLC Has $13.67 Million Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 242.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,565,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after buying an additional 67,925 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,195.6% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,419,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after buying an additional 1,376,316 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 304,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 645,590 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. 396,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,905. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

