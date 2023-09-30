Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $222,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AES by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,449,000 after buying an additional 7,876,674 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2,315.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,274,000 after buying an additional 4,669,090 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,959,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,799,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 9,409,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,867,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. AES’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently -108.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AES news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

