iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,029,871 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 205,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 230,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,101. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.