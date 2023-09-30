Derbend Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Derbend Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 0.8% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.72. 4,928,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

