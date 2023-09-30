Arista Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,760 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arista Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,760 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.66. 6,630,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,443. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.