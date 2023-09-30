First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.5% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $59.42. 1,019,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,049. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

