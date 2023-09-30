Boyd Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,526 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 129,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 85,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 55,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.33. 4,753,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.