Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Stock Position Raised by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,470 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Derbend Asset Management owned about 0.53% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,006,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,560,000 after acquiring an additional 953,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,192,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 575,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 342,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,680,000.

Shares of BATS DISV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 373,706 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

