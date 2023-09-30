Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 972 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

