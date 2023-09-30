Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

LIN opened at $372.43 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.22 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.96. The firm has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

