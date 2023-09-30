C2C Wealth Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PKST opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

A number of analysts have commented on PKST shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

