SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,317,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

DIA opened at $334.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.38 and a 200-day moving average of $339.92. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

