550 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.68.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $439.82 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $457.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

