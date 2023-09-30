ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.68.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $439.82 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $457.66. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

