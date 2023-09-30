Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

