BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 504 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

MDLZ stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

