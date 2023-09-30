Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after acquiring an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,206,000 after acquiring an additional 128,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,147,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

