First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 866 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

