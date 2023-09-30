Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

