Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,055 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,910 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 384,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0616 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.